Retired Arizona prisons boss faces sentencing on no-contest plea stemming from armed standoff

FILE - Retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan pauses in the courtroom after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in a plea agreement at Maricopa County Superior Court, Nov. 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, for the plea, which stems from an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe, Ariz., home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 1:09 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 1:12 am.

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona prisons chief Charles Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a 2022 incident in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

The plea agreement for Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, calls for a sentence of probation and an $8,500 payment to cover the Tempe Police Department’s costs in conducting the investigation. The offense carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison.

Police were called to Ryan’s house Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that he had shot himself in the hand. It was later revealed by police that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan also was injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila when officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand.

Ryan told police he didn’t remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.

The Associated Press

