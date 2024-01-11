Running from gossip, Ariana Madix finds relief in Broadway’s salacious musical, ‘Chicago’

FILE - Reality TV personality Ariana Madix, from “Vanderpump Rules," appears at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on April 29, 2023. Madix is the latest celebrity to take on the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical, “Chicago,” starting Jan. 29 for eight weeks. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By John Carucci, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 11:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix becomes the latest celebrity to take on the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.”

The show comes at a good time for Madix, who found out in the past year that her longtime partner and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with another co-star. Madix hopes that her stint on “Dancing with the Stars” and playing Roxie in “Chicago” will continue the trend of her being associated with something other than gossip and tabloid headlines.

“If I am in the papers, it’ll be for things that are positive. It’ll be for the work that I’m doing. It will be for more things like this and hopefully less things that are not fun,” Madix told The Associated Press at a recent press day for the show.

She says that appearing on the reality television show taught her how to be herself, and that’s something she plans on bringing to her version of Roxie, which she stars in starting Jan. 29 for eight weeks.

“The Ariana Roxie is going to be unlike anyone else, because we’re all different people and we’re all going to bring our own experiences to it. So, I’m really looking forward to that.”

Set in the 1920s, the musical is a scathing satire of how show business and the media make celebrities out of criminals. It has Bob Fosse-inspired choreography, skimpy outfits and killer songs such as “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango.”

On the Broadway stage, Madix is surrounded by an entire cast, so she expects the run to be “really fun.” But that doesn’t mean she won’t react to her nerves.

“If anyone hears me screaming in my dressing room, it’s just part of me getting out my nervousness. It’s what I do,” Madix said.

John Carucci, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

30m ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

52m ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

3h ago

Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police
Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into multiple poles in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

30m ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

52m ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

3h ago

Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police
Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into multiple poles in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

16h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

16h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

17h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

18h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

21h ago

More Videos