S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 11, 2024 11:31 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 187.85 points at 20,801.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 234.97 points at 37,460.76. The S&P 500 index was down 37.70 points at 4,745.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 139.26 points at 14,830.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.40 cents US compared with 74.73 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.18 at US$73.55 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$3.16 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$2,033.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

29m ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

50m ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

3h ago

Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police
Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into multiple poles in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue...

2h ago

