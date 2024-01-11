S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 187.85 points at 20,801.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 234.97 points at 37,460.76. The S&P 500 index was down 37.70 points at 4,745.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 139.26 points at 14,830.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.40 cents US compared with 74.73 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.18 at US$73.55 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$3.16 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$2,033.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press