Through sobs, cargo ship officer says crew is ‘broken’ over deaths of 2 firefighters in blaze

A photo displayed on a video monitor in Union,N.J., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 shows a burning cargo ship in Newark N.J. on July 5, 2023. Federal investigators are conducting hearings into the blaze that killed two Newark, N.J. fire captains. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 2:30 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 2:42 pm.

UNION, N.J. (AP) — A top officer of an Italian cargo ship that caught fire last summer in one of America’s busiest seaports broke down in sobs Thursday recalling his crew’s initial efforts to put out the blaze, saying they “are broken” that two New Jersey fire captains lost their lives battling the blaze.

Benito LaFauci, the chief mate of the Grande Costa D’Avorio, testified at a hearing before the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board into the cause of the July 5 fire that killed Newark Fire Department Captains Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr.

The ship is owned by the Grimaldi Group and was being loaded with 1,200 vehicles bound for foreign markets at Port Newark when the blaze broke out.

LaFauci detailed the crew’s efforts to fight the blaze immediately after it broke out, including the use of handheld fire extinguishers, the connection of a firefighting hose to a water delivery system, and the activation of a carbon dioxide fire suppression system. LaFauci then asked to address the firefighter’s families directly.

“I’d like to say from myself, Grimaldi and my crew: We are broken that two brave firefighters lost their lives on board,” LaFauci said as he broke down in tears, burying his face in his hands as sobs wracked his body.

He tried to regain his composure while wiping tears from his eyes with two fists full of tissues before continuing.

“We all send our deepest condolences to the families,” he said. “We tried our best to extinguish the fire.”

At the opening of the hearing, which will span nearly two weeks, a port worker whose job was to push vehicles onto the ship and up a steep ramp to upper levels of the vessel recounted how he escaped his Jeep Wrangler when it burst into flames after maneuvering a vehicle into place. The families maintain the Jeep was observed to be emitting smoke earlier that same day.

The dead firefighters’ families announced plans in October to sue Grimaldi as well as two stevedore companies involved in loading the vessel. An attorney for Grimaldi has declined comment.

A preliminary investigation by the Coast Guard and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health indicated that the Newark Fire Department “had little to no maritime firefighting training, experience or familiarization with cargo ships of any type,” according to a Coast Guard safety alert issued Nov. 20.

While seeking the cause of the fire, the inquiry will not seek to affix blame to anyone, Barger said. It will instead issue safety recommendations beyond those included in the alert. That guidance recommended that local fire departments and ports establish regular shipboard firefighting education and training, including language translation capabilities for non-English-speaking crews.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

58m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

11m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

51m ago

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

58m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

11m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

19h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

19h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

21h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

21h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

23m ago

More Videos