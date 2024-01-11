Barzal, Islanders snap Maple Leafs’ winning streak in OT

Mathew Barzal had four points, including the game-winning goal, as the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night.

Barzal added three assists as the Islanders centre in on all four of the Islanders’ goals. Defenceman Noah Dobson added three assists as he continues his fantastic play with 41 points in 41 games this season.

The Maple Leafs held a 3-1 lead thanks to two straight goals from Auston Matthews, who now has a league-leading 33 goals. It was quickly erased as Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat scored to tie it. Barzal would win the game for New York only 21 seconds into overtime.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 of 35 shots to pick up the win, while Martin Jones was handed the loss after stopping 27 of 31 shots. It was Jones’ sixth-straight start for the Maple Leafs and his first loss since Dec. 30.

Bobby McMann also scored for Toronto, with Noah Gregor, T.J. Brodie, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies and Pontus Holmberg picking up assists.

Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs have registered at least one point in their last five games. Toronto will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.