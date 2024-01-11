Barzal, Islanders snap Maple Leafs’ winning streak in OT

Toronto Maple Leafs
New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) shoots the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Martin Jones (31) for the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 11, 2024 10:07 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 10:13 pm.

Mathew Barzal had four points, including the game-winning goal, as the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night.

Barzal added three assists as the Islanders centre in on all four of the Islanders’ goals. Defenceman Noah Dobson added three assists as he continues his fantastic play with 41 points in 41 games this season.

The Maple Leafs held a 3-1 lead thanks to two straight goals from Auston Matthews, who now has a league-leading 33 goals. It was quickly erased as Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat scored to tie it. Barzal would win the game for New York only 21 seconds into overtime.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 of 35 shots to pick up the win, while Martin Jones was handed the loss after stopping 27 of 31 shots. It was Jones’ sixth-straight start for the Maple Leafs and his first loss since Dec. 30.

Bobby McMann also scored for Toronto, with Noah Gregor, T.J. Brodie, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies and Pontus Holmberg picking up assists.

Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs have registered at least one point in their last five games. Toronto will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

36m ago

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

4h ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

4h ago

Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront
Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Toronto's Harbourfront on Thursday, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Queens Quay West...

55m ago

Top Stories

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

36m ago

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

4h ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

4h ago

Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront
Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Toronto's Harbourfront on Thursday, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Queens Quay West...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

3h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

4h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

9h ago

2:56
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax

As beer and wine will be sold in convenience stores, brewers are calling to speed up a review on Ontario alcohol taxes. Melissa Nakhavoly reports on how local breweries could be forced to close.

23h ago

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.
More Videos