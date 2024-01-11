Richmond Hill man facing child porn charges used various social media accounts: Toronto police

A Richmond Hill man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation, Toronto police said.

Investigators confirmed a search warrant was executed in the Major Mackenzie and Bayview area on Thursday.

It is alleged that the accused was using the following usernames on various social media platforms, including Capricorn3264@gmail.com, “Capri” and “Dave24201.”

Police arrested 44-year-old Neil Khan of Richmond Hill. He’s facing several charges, including possession of child pornography, accessing child porn, making child porn available and failing to comply with probation.

The accused was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes that parents and caregivers are the frontline when it comes to protecting children on the Internet and electronic devices,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant in your efforts — the safety tips outlined below are recommended for children of any age.”