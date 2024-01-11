Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign a deal to tackle Black Sea mines

Turkey's Defense Minister Yasar Guler, center, Romania's Defense Minister Angel Tilvar, left, and Bulgaria's Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov pose for the media after signing the "Mine counter-measures task group Black Sea" joint agreement in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania on Thursday signed an agreement to jointly tackle rogue sea mines that have threatened Black Sea shipping since the start of the Ukraine war. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 5:14 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 5:26 am.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania on Thursday signed an agreement to jointly tackle rogue sea mines that have threatened Black Sea shipping since the start of the Ukraine war.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said the memorandum established a Mine Countermeasures Task Group between the three NATO allies to deal with drifting mines.

“We jointly decided to sign a protocol between three countries in order to fight more effectively against the mine danger in the Black Sea by improving our existing close cooperation and coordination,” Guler said at a news conference in Istanbul with Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and Bulgaria’s Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

The deal comes after Ankara last week refused entry to the Black Sea for two minesweeping vessels donated to Ukraine by Britain.

At the start of the war in February 2022, Turkey enacted the 1936 Montreux Convention to block the passage of Russian or Ukrainian ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits. It also told non-Black Sea states not to send warships.

Guler said implementation of the Montreux Convention was important for regional security. He suggested that other countries could participate in mine-clearing at the end of the war.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for stray mines that have washed up near the Black Sea coast.

The initiative aims to make shipping safer, including for vessels transporting grain from Ukraine.

Turkey and the United Nations brokered a deal in July 2022 to ensure the free passage of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea but Russia abandoned the deal a year later. Since then Ukraine has shipped grain along a corridor through the western Black Sea.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

7h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

8h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

11h ago

1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville
1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

7h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

8h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

11h ago

1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville
1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

10h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

11h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

12h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

15h ago

2:17
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case

Durham Regional Police are asking for help from the public help to find two suspects wanted in connection killing of a 30-year-old man who was shot in Oshawa last year. David Zura reports on the investigation.

15h ago

More Videos