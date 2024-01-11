Ukraine’s president in Estonia on swing through Russia’s Baltic neighbors

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses people as Vytautas Landsbergis, first head of the Lithuania state, left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, centre, first lady Diana Nepaite, second right, and former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, right, sit behind him, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his trip to Baltic countries that started in Lithuania. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

By Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 2:32 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 2:56 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the capital of Estonia on Thursday for meetings with the country’s leaders on the second day of trip through the small Baltic states, where concern is high about aggression from neighboring Russia.

Zelenskyy arrived in Tallinn late Wednesday after beginning his Baltic swing in Lithuania. He is to meet with Estonia’s president and prime minister and address the parliament before heading to Latvia.

In Lithuania’s capital, Vlnius, on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has shown the world that Russia’s military can be stopped.

He said Ukraine still must bolster its air defenses against Russia’s intensified missile and drone onslaughts and replenish its ammunition supplies as long-range strikes become the main feature of this winter’s fighting.

“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on his first foreign trip of the year.

The massive Russian barrages — more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, according to officials in Kyiv — are using up Ukraine’s weapons stockpiles, however. The escalation is stretching Ukraine’s air defense resources and leaving the country vulnerable unless it can secure further weapons supplies.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, late Wednesday, injuring 11 people including a Turkish journalist, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The city has been attacked for four consecutive nights, the governor said.

“We lack modern air defense systems badly,” Zelenskyy said in Vilnius, noting that they are “what we need the most.”

He acknowledged, however, that stockpiles are low in countries that could provide such materiel. “Warehouses are empty. And there are many challenges to world defense,” he said.

Ukraine hopes to accelerate development of its domestic defense industry and establish joint projects with foreign governments to speed up ammunition and weapons production.

Ukrainian officials traveling with Zelenskyy signed several documents on cooperation on joint arms production. Similar agreements are expected in the other Baltic countries.

Nauseda said Lithuania will send ammunition, generators and detonation systems to Ukraine this month, and will provide armored personnel carriers in February. It has approved 200 million euros ($219 million) in support for Kyiv, he said.

Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram channel that the focus of his two-day trip to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia is security concerns, Ukraine’s hopes to join the European Union and NATO, and build partnerships in drone production and electronic warfare capacities.

Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its military assistance and goodwill.

“We know how tiring this long-running war is, and we are interested in Ukraine’s complete victory in it as soon as possible,” Nauseda told reporters.

The small eastern European countries are among Ukraine’s staunchest political, financial and military supporters, and some in the Baltics worry that they could be Moscow’s next target.

The three countries were seized and annexed by Josef Stalin during World War II and regained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, placing themselves under the military protection of the U.S. and its Western allies.

“Democratic countries have done a lot to help Ukraine, but we need to do more together so that Ukraine wins and the aggressor loses,” Estonian President Alar Karis said in a statement.

“Then there is the hope that this will remain the last military aggression in Europe, where someone wants to dictate to their neighbor with missiles, drones and cannons what political choices can be made,” he said.

In his Telegram message, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Baltic countries for their “uncompromising” support of Ukraine over the past 10 years, referring to 2014 when Russia’s aggression started with the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula.

Russia’s recent escalation of missile and drone attacks is stretching Ukraine’s air defense resources, a Ukrainian air force official said Tuesday, leaving the country vulnerable unless it can secure further weapons supplies.

Zelenskyy’s energetic international diplomacy during the war has been essential in maintaining pressure on friendly countries to keep supplying Kyiv with billions of dollars in weaponry, including German Leopard tanks, U.S. Patriot missile systems and British Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

That support has tailed off recently, however. A plan by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to send to Kyiv billions of dollars in further aid is stuck in Congress, and Europe’s pledge in March to provide 1 million artillery shells within 12 months has fallen short, with only about 300,000 delivered so far.

___

Associated Press writers Samya Kullab in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania, contributed to this report.

Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

6h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

7h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

10h ago

1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville
1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just...

4h ago

