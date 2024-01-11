US pastors struggle with post-pandemic burnout. Survey shows half considered quitting since 2020

FILE - Congregants sit in largely empty pews during service at Zion Baptist Church, April 16, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Post-pandemic burnout is at worrying levels among Christian clergy in the U.S., prompting many to think about abandoning their jobs, according to a new nationwide survey released Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski, File)

By Peter Smith, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 8:09 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 8:12 am.

Post-pandemic burnout is at worrying levels among Christian clergy in the U.S., prompting many to think about abandoning their jobs, according to a new nationwide survey.

More than 4 in 10 of clergy surveyed in fall 2023 had seriously considered leaving their congregations at least once since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and more than half had thought seriously of leaving the ministry, according to the survey released Thursday by the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

About a tenth of clergy report having had these thoughts often, according to the survey, conducted as part of the institute’s research project, Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations.

The high rates of ministers considering quitting reflects the “collective trauma” that both clergy and congregants have experienced since 2020, said institute director Scott Thumma, principal investigator for the project.

“Everybody has experienced grief and trauma and change,” he said. Many clergy members, in open-ended responses to their survey, cited dwindling attendance, declining rates of volunteering and members’ resistance to further change.

“I am exhausted,” said one pastor quoted by the report. “People have moved away from the area and new folks are fewer, and farther, and slower to engage. Our regular volunteers are tired and overwhelmed.”

Some of these struggles are trends that long predated the pandemic. Median in-person attendance has steadily declined since the start of the century, the report said, and with fewer younger participants, the typical age of congregants is rising. After a pandemic-era spike in innovation, congregants are less willing to change, the survey said.

The reasons for clergy burnout are complex, and need to be understood in larger contexts, Thumma said.

“Oftentimes the focus of attention is just on the congregation, when in fact we should also be thinking about these bigger-picture things,” he said. A pastor and congregants, for example, might be frustrated with each other when the larger context is that they’re in a struggling rural town that’s losing population, he said: ”That has an effect on volunteering. It has an effect on aging. It has an effect on what kind of possibility you have to grow.”

About a third of clergy respondents were considering both leaving their congregation and the ministry altogether, with nearly another third considering one or the other.

Most clergy reported conflict in their congregations, but those considering leaving their churches reported it at even higher levels and also were less likely to feel close to their congregants.

Those thinking of quitting the ministry entirely were more likely to be pastors of smaller churches and those who work solo, compared with those on larger staffs and at larger churches.

Mainline Protestant clergy were the most likely to think of quitting, followed by evangelical Protestants, while Catholic and Orthodox priests were the least likely to consider leaving.

The percentages of clergy having thoughts of quitting are higher than in two previous surveys conducted by the institute in 2021 and spring 2023, though it’s difficult to directly compare those numbers because the earlier surveys were measuring shorter time periods since 2020.

The news isn’t all grim. Most clergy report good mental and physical health — though somewhat less so if they’re thinking of leaving their congregations or ministry — and clergy were more likely to have increased than decreased various spiritual practices since the pandemic began.

The results are based on a survey in the fall of 2023 of about 1,700 Christian clergy members from more than 40 denominations, including Protestant, Catholic and Orthodox bodies.

The survey echoes similar post-pandemic research. A 2023 Pew Research Center found a decrease in those who reported at least monthly in-person worship attendance, with Black Protestant churches affected the most.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Peter Smith, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

45m ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

11h ago

Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building
Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Rexdale apartment building. Police were called to Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Investigators...

1m ago

Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says
Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most...

19m ago

Top Stories

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

45m ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

11h ago

Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building
Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Rexdale apartment building. Police were called to Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Investigators...

1m ago

Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says
Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

13h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

13h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

14h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

15h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

18h ago

More Videos