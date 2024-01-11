Vatican unveils plans for restoring Bernini’s canopy in St. Peter’s Basilica

A view of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Vatican officials unveiled plans Thursday, Jan. 11 for a year-long, 700,000 euro restoration of the 17th century, 95ft-tall bronze canopy by Giovan Lorenzo Bernini surmounting the papal Altar of the Confession of the Basilica, pledging to complete the first comprehensive work on this masterpiece in 250 years before Pope Francis' big 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 6:38 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 6:42 am.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday unveiled plans for a yearlong restoration of the monumental baldacchino, or canopy, over the altar of St. Peter’s Basilica, pledging to complete the work on Bernini’s masterpiece before Pope Francis’ big 2025 Jubilee.

The price tag? About 700,000 euros ($770,000)

The restoration and conservation project, funded entirely by the Knights of Columbus and using the expertise of Vatican Museums ’ restorers, marks the first comprehensive work on the 10-story tall baldacchino in 250 years.

The structure, which is positioned over the basilica’s main altar to provide a ceremonial covering for the tomb of St. Peter underneath, dates from the 1630s, when Pope Urban VIII commissioned Gian Lorenzo Bernini to create a canopy for the apostles’ tomb.

The four massive twisting columns in bronze, featuring gilded cherubs and laurel branches, were inspired by the marble columns that surrounded St. Peter’s tomb in the ancient basilica, which stood on the site of today’s St. Peter’s, the biggest church in the world.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who is in charge of the basilica, unveiled the restoration project at a news conference on Thursday. He said that the works would allow all liturgical celebrations to continue throughout the year, and would be completed by December.

Pope Francis is to inaugurate a Jubilee year by opening the basilica’s Holy Door at the beginning of 2025.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

