A 4th person has died after fiery crash near western New York concert, but motive remains a mystery

These photos released by the Rochester, NY Police Department, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, shows a man tentatively identified as Michael Avery, of Syracuse, NY. Avery, 35, died after crashing an SUV loaded with gas cans outside an upstate New York concert venue and appeared to have been aiming at a pedestrian crossing. Investigators have found no evidence that the crash that killed two ride-hail passengers early on New Year's Day was terror-related, police said Tuesday. (Rochester NY Police Department via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 5:27 pm.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a driver crashed an SUV packed with gas cans near a crowd of New Year’s concertgoers in western New York, but authorities said Friday they may never know the motive for what they call an intentional attack.

Rochester police revealed Friday that motorist Michael Avery, 35, spent several hours in parking lots and other spots near the Kodak Center on the night of the fiery wreck, which killed him, two passengers in another car and a pedestrian who died earlier this week. Avery even went up to the theater and bought a ticket to the show, but didn’t go in, Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference.

Along with gasoline-filled canisters, investigators found a replica gun and lighters in Avery’s rented Ford Expedition, Smith said. There was also a 20-page journal with sporadic entries that appeared to be several years old and unrelated to the crash, the chief said.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said that Avery mounted a planned “assault on innocent people” and that his actions made plain “that he wanted to do more.”

“We may never know why he decided to carry out this act,” Evans said.

Investigators have searched Avery’s hotel room, storage unit, his own car — parked at Rochester’s airport — and more. Authorities are working their way through hundreds of hours of surveillance video and have interviewed people who knew him. Investigators haven’t found any co-conspirators, any ties to “extremist ideologies” or indeed any motive so far, Smith said.

He said Avery, a sometime delivery driver who lived in the Syracuse area, had had behavioral problems. But his family saw no immediate signs of trouble last month, Smith said.

Avery spent the last few days of December in the Rochester area, buying and filling multiple gas cans, police said.

Then, around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, he drove the Ford Expedition into an oncoming traffic lane and appeared to be headed for a crosswalk filled with people leaving a show by the jam band moe.

The SUV hit a ride-hail vehicle, and both careened into the crosswalk. Two ride-hail passengers, friends Justina Hughes and Joshua Orr, were killed, and several other people were injured, many of them pedestrians.

One of the injured, Dawn Revette, 54, died Wednesday, Smith said. Revette lived in Rochester.

The police chief said one person is still hospitalized, with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is not clear but...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

6h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who may have caused a chain-reaction crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near the...

2m ago

How to survive Blue Monday this year
How to survive Blue Monday this year

Some say it may be the most depressing day of the year, Blue Monday falls this year on January 15. While there's no science backing up that it's the most depressing day of the year, most experts believe...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is not clear but...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

6h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who may have caused a chain-reaction crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near the...

2m ago

How to survive Blue Monday this year
How to survive Blue Monday this year

Some say it may be the most depressing day of the year, Blue Monday falls this year on January 15. While there's no science backing up that it's the most depressing day of the year, most experts believe...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
RAW VIDEO: Tanker truck overturns near QEW in Beamsville
RAW VIDEO: Tanker truck overturns near QEW in Beamsville

A stretch of the QEW in Beamsville was closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The tanker truck was hauling more than 50,000 litres of fuel. Around 30 per cent of it spilled into a ditch.

5h ago

2:13
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who entered a woman’s room and stole jewellery. The entire thing was caught on cameras. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

23h ago

2:28
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

5h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.
More Videos