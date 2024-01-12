After years of delays, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ties the knot

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, is congratulated by her partner Clarke Gayford following her victory speech to Labour Party members at an event in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 17, 2020. After almost five years of engagement and a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has married longtime partner Clarke Gayford in a private ceremony in New Zealand, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 11:42 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 11:56 pm.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After almost five years of engagement and a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern married longtime partner Clarke Gayford in a private ceremony Saturday.

Details of the event were closely held by the pair, but the ceremony is reported to have been staged at a luxury vineyard in the scenic Hawke’s Bay region, 325 kilometers (200 miles) from New Zealand’s capital, Wellington.

It is believed only family, close friends and a few of the 43-year-old Ardern’s former lawmaker colleagues were invited, including Ardern’s successor and former prime minister Chris Hipkins.

Earlier, police met with a small group of protesters who had plastered a wall with dozens of anti-vaccination posters outside the venue. One protester was also seen holding a sign that read, “Lest we forget jab mandates,” on the outskirts of the property.

Ardern and Gayford, 47, reportedly began dating in 2014 and were engaged five years later, but due to Ardern’s government’s COVID-19 restrictions that reduced gatherings to 100 people, the wedding planned for the southern hemisphere summer of 2022 was postponed.

“Such is life,” Ardern said at the time of their decision to call off the wedding. “I am no different to, dare I say, thousands of other New Zealanders.”

Just 37 when she became leader in 2017, Ardern quickly became a global icon of the left. She exemplified a new style of leadership and was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018, Ardern became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. Later that year, she brought her infant daughter to the floor of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

New Zealand, under Ardern’s government, had some of the strictest coronavirus mandates in the world, which prompted several rallies during her final year as prime minister. It also led to a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders.

Ardern shocked New Zealanders in January 2023 when she said she was stepping down after five-and-a-half years as prime minister because she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice in an election year.

Since then, Ardern announced she would temporarily join Harvard University after being appointed to dual fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School. She has also took an unpaid role combating online extremism.

In June, Ardern received one of New Zealand’s highest honors for her service leading the country through a mass shooting and pandemic. She was made a Dame Grand Companion, meaning people will now call her Dame Jacinda Ardern.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

37m ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

5h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

5h ago

Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus
Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

37m ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

5h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

5h ago

Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus
Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

4h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

6h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

6h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

6h ago

More Videos