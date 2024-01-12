Alabama is close to hiring Kalen DeBoer from Washington to replace Nick Saban, AP source says

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer watches during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ralph Russo, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 3:09 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 3:12 pm.

Alabama is negotiating with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and is close to hiring him as the replacement for Nick Saban, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal was not completed yet.

DeBoer, 49, is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season.

DeBoer would replace Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons.

The fast-rising DeBoer led the Huskies to a 14-1 record that included a Pac-12 championship before losing to No. 1 Michigan 34-13 in the national title game. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year.

DeBoer led the Huskies to a 25-3 record in two seasons after taking over a program that was 4-8 in 2021.

DeBoer led his alma mater Sioux Falls to a 67-3 record from 2005-09 and won three NAIA championships at the small, Baptist-affiliated school in South Dakota’s largest city. He later had immediate success at Fresno State, going 12-6 in two seasons from 2020-21.

At Alabama, he would replace a coach who won a major college record seven national titles, including one at LSU. The Crimson Tide have been in national title contention just about every season since winning their first in 17 seasons back in 2009, Saban’s third year.

Alabama’s short-term expectations won’t change with a team led by quarterback Jalen Milroe and a roster fortified by a string of highly rated recruiting classes.

DeBoer coached Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. last season and brings an offensive track record to replace Saban, a former NFL defensive coordinator. He was Fresno State’s offensive coordinator in the 2017 and 2018 seasons and held the same job at Indiana for a year before replacing Jeff Tedford.

DeBoer was an All-America receiver at Sioux Falls who helped the Cougars win their first national championship in 1996. He then stayed on as receivers coach, returning in 2000 as offensive coordinator after a stint as a high school coach in Sioux Falls.

___

Ralph Russo, The Associated Press

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is not clear but...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

3h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who may have caused a chain-reaction crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near the...

47m ago

Police probing shooting in Vaughan that could be connected to 3 drive-by shootings in Toronto
Police probing shooting in Vaughan that could be connected to 3 drive-by shootings in Toronto

Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon that investigators believe could be connected to three similar incidents in Toronto. York Regional Police...

2h ago

