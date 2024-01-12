Canadians helped plan U.S., U.K. attacks on Houthis in Yemen: Defence Department

In this image provided on Friday Jan. 12, 2024 by the UK Ministry of Defence an RAF Typhoon aircraft returns to base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, after striking targets in Yemen. The U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen late on Thursday Jan. 11, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said. (Sgt Lee Goddard, UK Ministry of Defence via AP) UK MOD © Crown copyright 2024

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2024 1:19 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Defence Department says Canadian Armed Forces members provided planning support for the U.S.-led attack on Houthi positions in Yemen Thursday but no Canadian equipment was involved. 

Three staff officers were deployed in December to the multinational operation in the Red Sea aimed at deterring Houthi blockades of the key shipping route. 

They include two planners and an intelligence analyst, the Defence Department says.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was important for Canada to be involved in responding to Houthi attacks on civilian and commercial ships in the Red Sea. 

U.S. and U.K. officials said Thursday they targeted about a dozen military sites used by the Iran-backed rebel group. 

The Houthis have carried out 27 attacks involving dozens of drones and missiles since Nov. 19 and on Thursday they fired an anti-ship ballistic missile which did not hit its target.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

