Case of Quebec man sought by U.S. after death of pregnant migrant put off to February

A man walks past the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A Colombian man who is facing extradition from Canada to the United States over the death of a pregnant Mexican woman who died crossing the border will remain detained for the time being. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2024 11:44 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 11:56 am.

MONTREAL — A Colombian man facing extradition from Canada to the United States on human smuggling charges after a pregnant Mexican woman died crossing the border will remain detained for the time being.

Jhader Aguusto Uribe-Tobar appeared in a Montreal court by video conference, where he received a new court date of Feb. 23. 

Uribe-Tobar’s lawyer Luc Trempe says there is no bail hearing scheduled for his client at this time, likely because the government believes he could be a flight risk. 

The attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York has charged 35-year-old Uribe-Tobar with conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and alien smuggling for financial gain, both resulting in death, relating to the death of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores.

The 33-year-old Vasquez-Flores, who was pregnant, was found in the Great Chazy River near Champlain, N.Y., on Dec. 14, two days after her husband alerted border patrol that she had not emerged from the woods. 

American authorities allege that Uribe-Tobar charged the woman and her husband US$2,500 to guide her by text message as she walked alone across the border, and Trempe says the U.S. must submit evidence to back up those claims within 60 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

22m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

37m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

0m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

