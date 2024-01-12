Dozens of Kenyan lawyers protest what they say is judicial interference by President Ruto

Human rights activists and members of the Law Society of Kenya hold a peaceful protest in which hundreds took part in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. In recent weeks, Kenyan President William Ruto has threatened to disobey court orders, alleging that some judges are working with opposition politicians to block his administration's projects. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

By Tom Odula, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 11:29 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 11:43 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan lawyers Friday demonstrated peacefully in Nairobi against what they say is judicial interference by President William Ruto, who has said he will disregard court orders from allegedly corrupt judges blocking his key development projects.

In recent days, Ruto has also repeatedly threatened to remove judges he accuses of teaming up with his political rivals to frustrate his attempts to address unemployment in Kenya and provide affordable housing and universal health care. But the head of state has not produced any evidence to back his claims that some judges are corrupt.

”As lawyers we will stand firm to tell the president that you are not above the law, you must respect the law,” said lawyer Peter Wanyama, who was among some 200 lawyers who staged the march, blowing whistles and waving placards through the streets and ending up in the office of the president.

Ruto’s projects have become unpopular partly due to the fact the government is levying more taxes to fund them at a time when Kenyans are experiencing increases in the cost of living. An increase in fuel taxes that Ruto says is necessary for the country not to default on paying public debt has been particularly painful.

“We want to tell parliament, the speaker and leader of majority that you can’t pass unconstitutional laws that burden Kenyans and then you want the judiciary to protect it,” Wanyama said.

The High Court ruled that a housing fund meant to finance the building of 200,000 affordable homes a year is unconstitutional and stopped the government from charging 1.5% from each salaried worker to fund it.

The courts have also put on hold the Social Health Insurance Act the government planned to fund by taxing salaried employees 2.75%.

Ramadhan Abubakar, vice president of the East Africa Law Society, said Ruto’s remarks about the credibility of judges have the unintended consequence of eroding confidence in the judicial system.

On Wednesday, Ruto said that the previous regime of Uhuru Kenyatta, had a budget for bribing judges and that his government will not spend a single cent bribing judges.

The Law Society of Kenya has told Ruto to provide evidence of corruption on judges and use proper channels in removing them from office.

Since the institution of the 2010 Constitution, which strengthened its independence, the Kenyan judiciary has restored a lot of the public trust it had lost in successive governments since independence in 1963. Since 2010, the courts have settled disputes in three general elections. That reduced tensions and averted election violence similar to that which left more than 1,100 dead and displaced about 600,000 from their homes in 2007.

Ruto was elected last year after campaigning on a promise to respect the independence of the judiciary, unlike his predecessor Kenyatta, who reduced the institution’s budget and refused to swear-in judges after the Supreme Court nullified his re-election in 2017.

Associated Press videojournalist Zelipha Kirobi contributed to this report.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

19m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

34m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

1m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

19m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

34m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

1m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

17h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

17h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

18h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

18h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

23h ago

More Videos