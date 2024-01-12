Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Posted January 12, 2024 6:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H

CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — DeSantis; Manchin; former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast set to pound southern Ontario
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast set to pound southern Ontario

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

3m ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

59m ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who may have caused a chain-reaction crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near the...

1h ago

0:44
RAW VIDEO: Tanker truck overturns near QEW in Beamsville
RAW VIDEO: Tanker truck overturns near QEW in Beamsville

A stretch of the QEW in Beamsville was closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The tanker truck was hauling more than 50,000 litres of fuel. Around 30 per cent of it spilled into a ditch.

7h ago

2:13
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who entered a woman’s room and stole jewellery. The entire thing was caught on cameras. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.
2:28
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

7h ago

2:56
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax

As beer and wine will be sold in convenience stores, brewers are calling to speed up a review on Ontario alcohol taxes. Melissa Nakhavoly reports on how local breweries could be forced to close.

