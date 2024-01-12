Pay Back CERB…or Go Bankrupt?! In This Economy?!

Kara is being asked to pay back all the money she received from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit back in 2020. But she’s making less now than she was before the pandemic and all of her expenses have gone up. She doesn’t have the means to pay the Canada Revenue Agency and might have to file bankruptcy as a result.

Jordan talks to Elizabeth Mulholland to find out why the CRA is going after this money now. Then speaks with licensed insolvency trustee, Doug Hoyes, to learn more about what it means to go bankrupt in Canada.