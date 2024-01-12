Indonesia and Vietnam discuss South China sea and energy issues as Indonesian president visits

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, right, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo shake hands before a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Widodo is on a three-day visit to Hanoi to boost the bilateral relation with the fellow Southeast Asian nation. (Hoang Thong Nhat/VNA via AP)

By Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 6:36 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 6:42 am.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Indonesia’s president visited Hanoi on Friday for talks with his Vietnamese counterpart on maritime security in the disputed South China Sea, bilateral cooperation and environmental issues.

The meeting was aimed at bolstering security and economic ties between Hanoi and Jakarta amid China’s growing influence in the region.

After meeting Indonesia’s Joko Widodo, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong issued a statement stressing the need for stability in the South China Sea. The two countries’ delegations also signed a document on closer cooperation between their fisheries and memorandums of understanding in the fields of information technology and communications.

Vietnam is one of several countries defending its territorial interest against China in the tense region. Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive ties, but Jakarta has expressed concern about what it sees as Beijing’s encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the waters.

Trade between Indonesia and Vietnam increased by 23% to $14.1 billion last year and the target is for it to reach $15 billion, said the Vietnamese president.

“We have agreed to cooperate on energy transition and in digital economy for the prosperity of our people and the region,” said Widodo.

The two sides also signed an agreement on cooperation between their fishing industries, though the text of the agreement was not made public. Vietnam’s fishing industry is the second-biggest in the region after China’s.

Gregory B. Poling, who heads the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Vietnamese fishermen typically spend more time closer to the shore, which can be perceived as encroaching into another country’s territorial waters.

In 2019, Indonesia detained 12 Vietnamese fishermen from a boat it intercepted after a sea clash with Vietnam, saying they were fishing illegally in its waters.

Poling said a well-implemented agreement could be significant, following the December 2022 demarcation of the countries’ nautical boundaries or exclusive economic zones and Vietnam’s efforts to track its fishing vessels after being reprimanded by the European Union for failing to do enough to combat illegal fishing.

Both Vietnam and Indonesia have been pledged billions of dollars by the Group of Seven advanced economies to help transition away from dirty fossil fuel as a part of a Just Energy Transition Partnership. Vietnam is the regional leader in clean energy, obtaining about a tenth of its energy from the wind and the sun. Indonesia gets only about 1%.

Widodo will also visit VinFast’s electric vehicle factory in northern Vietnam on Saturday. He praised the multinational company’s plans to expand operations into Indonesia, where it seeks to build a $400 million EV factory.

Widodo, who is serving his second and final term in office ahead of elections in February, arrived in Hanoi from the Philippines and is expected to visit Brunei later this weekend as part of a larger trip across Southeast Asia.

Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

18m ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

breaking

18m ago

Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today
Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including parts of the GTA, as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Northern...

updated

19m ago

U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support
U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support

OTTAWA — U.S. and British forces, with the support of Canada and other allies, attacked more than a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday.  President Joe Biden says the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

18m ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

breaking

18m ago

Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today
Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including parts of the GTA, as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Northern...

updated

19m ago

U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support
U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support

OTTAWA — U.S. and British forces, with the support of Canada and other allies, attacked more than a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday.  President Joe Biden says the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

12h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

13h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

13h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

13h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

18h ago

More Videos