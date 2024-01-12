Manchin says Super Tuesday will offer clarity on need for a third-party candidate

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during the 'Politics and Eggs' event, as part of his national listening tour, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Sen. Manchin announced last November that he would not seek reelection in 2024 and has teased a potential third-party run for the presidency. At rear are photographs of President Biden, rear left, and Vice President Harris, rear right. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 11:46 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 11:57 am.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Iowa and New Hampshire are about to kick off the 2024 presidential nominating process, but Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday it won’t become clear until March whether there’s a path for a third-party candidate.

The West Virginia Democrat visited New Hampshire just before the Jan. 23 primary, and though he insisted his only goal was to promote his new Americans Together organization aimed at fostering bipartisanship and giving moderates a voice, he has previously floated the possibility of a presidential run. He demurred when an audience member at the “Politics & Eggs” event suggested that Democrats should write him in on their ballots. Asked about a possible run, he told reporters later that he thinks Super Tuesday will provide a better perspective on the political landscape.

“If there’s going to be an option or a need for an option, you’ll find out by then,” he said. “By March, you’re going to have pretty much a lay of the land and what you’re going to have and what you’re going to be offered.”

Manchin, who is not running for reelection in 2024, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in November that he would “absolutely” consider a run for president. And last month, the 76-year-old joked that the nation could use someone slightly younger than the leading contenders, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Some Democrats have expressed concern that a run by the centrist Manchin as an independent could cut into Biden’s support and pave the way for Trump winning a second term. Asked by the event’s moderator Friday who would get his vote if Biden and Trump are the nominees, Manchin declined to answer.

“That’s a difficult question right there,” he said. “You have to make a decision — the character of that candidate, whether you agree or disagree, whether you support or haven’t supported, whether you’re in the same political party or not.”

Earlier in his speech, Manchin emphasized the importance of “the character of the people who want to serve.” But he declined to say whether Trump or Biden has a stronger character when asked by a reporter.

“You’re going to make that decision, I already made my decision,” he said.

The event opened with a campaign-style video promoting Americans Together that poked fun at the notion that “moderate” has become a dirty word in Washington. The organization is being run by Manchin’s daughter, Heather Bresch, who announced the listening tour Friday. Manchin himself offered few details.

“I don’t know, I have to talk to my daughter,” he said. “I have still a job to do, and she tells me when I can go wherever my schedule allows.”

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

22m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

37m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

0m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

22m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

37m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

0m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

17h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

17h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

18h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

18h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

23h ago

More Videos