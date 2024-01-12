Mass killer who says his rights are violated should remain in solitary confinement, Norway says

Anders Behring Breivik gives his statement on day two of the trial, where the Oslo district court hears the case concerning Breivik's prison terms and his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, in Tyristrand, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The trial takes place in a gymnasium in Ringerike prison. Breivik, who now calls himself Fjotolf Hansen, was sentenced the year after the terrorist attacks against Oslo and Utøya on 22 July 2011 to 21 years in prison with a minimum term of 10 years. 77 people lost their lives in the attacks. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP) Cornelius Poppe / POOL / NTB

By The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 7:12 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 7:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s government insisted on Friday that Anders Behring Breivik, a right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in a bomb and gun rampage in 2011, remains dangerous and should stay in solitary confinement, rejecting his claim in a suit that his human rights are being violated.

“There is a great danger of violence and that he will inspire others. That is why he has to serve his time under strict security measures,” Andreas Hjetland, a government lawyer, said on the last day of a five-day hearing.

“There is simply nothing indicating that Breivik’s human rights are being violated,” the Norwegian news agency NTB quoted Hjetland as saying.

Breivik, who has changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, claims in his suit — his second against the Norwegian government — that the isolation he has been placed under since he began his prison sentence in 2012 amounts to inhumane punishment under the European Convention on Human Rights. He failed in a similar attempt in 2016-2017, when his appeal was ultimately rejected by the European Court of Justice.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik killed eight people in a bomb attack in Oslo before heading to a youth camp for a center-left political group on Utøya island, where, dressed as a police officer, he gunned down 69 people, mostly teenagers.

Breivik has shown no remorse for his attacks, which he portrayed as a crusade against multiculturalism in Norway.

This week’s hearing was held in the gymnasium at the Ringerike prison where he is being held.

His lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, said Thursday that his client has been affected by the lack of contact with the surrounding world.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Breivik shed tears and said he was suffering from depression and suicidal feelings.

The prison-appointed psychiatrist, who has met with Breivik since he was transferred to Ringerike in 2022, expressed her doubts.

“I’ve never seen him like that before — never seen him cry or show much emotion. It was a reaction I did not expect,” Janne Gudim Hermansen told the court Thursday, according to NTB. “It may have been his way of showing his despair, but I am not sure how credible this was. I think perhaps this was used to achieve something.”

Breivik was sentenced to the maximum 21 years in prison with a provision — rarely used in the Norwegian justice system — that he can be held indefinitely if he is still considered a danger to society.

He sought parole in 2022 but was judged to have shown no sign of rehabilitation.

Norway favors rehabilitation over retribution, and Breivik is being held at Ringerike in a two-story complex with a kitchen, dining room and TV room with a game console, several armchairs and pictures of the Eiffel Tower on the wall. He also has a fitness room with weights, a treadmill and a rowing machine, while three parakeets fly around the complex.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

14m ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

breaking

14m ago

Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today
Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including parts of the GTA, as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Northern...

updated

15m ago

U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support
U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support

OTTAWA — U.S. and British forces, with the support of Canada and other allies, attacked more than a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday.  President Joe Biden says the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

14m ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

breaking

14m ago

Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today
Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including parts of the GTA, as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Northern...

updated

15m ago

U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support
U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support

OTTAWA — U.S. and British forces, with the support of Canada and other allies, attacked more than a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday.  President Joe Biden says the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

12h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

13h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

13h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

13h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

18h ago

More Videos