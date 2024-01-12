Moon landing, Beatles, MLK speech are among TV’s 75 biggest moments, released before 75th Emmys

FILE -The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. The Television Academy, which presents the Emmy Awards, announced on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, what it calls the top 75 moments in television history ahead of the ceremony's 75th edition, being held on Monday, Jan. 15. (AP Photo/File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 9:05 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 9:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The moon landing, the Beatles’ first appearance on American TV and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech are among the 75 Most Impactful Television Moments as ranked by the Television Academy before Monday’s 75th edition of the Emmy Awards.

Academy members from the television industry collaborated with academics to cull eight decades of TV history and vote on the list that was revealed Friday. Atop it they put Apollo 11’s 1969 first landing on the moon, and Neil Armstrong’s declaration of a “giant leap for mankind.” In second they put coverage of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and in third the Beatles’ 1964 appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered at the March on Washington in 1963, is ranked No. 6. This year’s Emmy Awards, delayed four months because of Hollywood’s actors and writers strikes, comes on the MLK holiday.

While the top of the list is dominated by news events, plenty of fictional moments from classic TV dramas, comedies and specials appear too, including Hawkeye bidding farewell to best buddy B.J., and Korea, in the 1983 final episode of M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H (No. 8), Linus reciting the nativity story in 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (No. 14), and, from 2007, the much-debated, cut-to-black final moment of “ The Sopranos ” (No. 36).

The rankings include one scene from a show nominated this year — the last moments of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett on HBO’s “ The Last of Us ” (No. 56). Offerman already won an Emmy for the special episode last week and “The Last of Us” is among the top nominees, along with “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso,” at Monday’s Emmys.

Also making the list are the episode of “Ellen” where Ellen DeGeneres reveals she’s gay (No. 13), the infamous “Soup Nazi” episode of “Seinfeld” (No. 27), the debut of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video (No. 48), Whitney Houston’s Super Bowl “Star Spangled Banner” performance (No. 65) and several moments from “Sesame Street” and “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.”

The Emmys are being broadcast live from Los Angeles on Monday beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

—-

Online: https://www.emmys.com/75-tv-moments

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

1h ago

Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover
Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover

Provincial police are warning motorists to avoid an area of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The OPP...

updated

21m ago

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore
Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend. The Boat...

51m ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

1h ago

Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover
Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover

Provincial police are warning motorists to avoid an area of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The OPP...

updated

21m ago

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore
Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend. The Boat...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

15h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

16h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

16h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

17h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

21h ago

More Videos