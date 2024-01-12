Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2024 5:12 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,990.22, up 71.82 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 31 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $80.49 on 15.2 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 16 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $28.61 on 8.1 million shares. 

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 8.77 per cent, to $1.24 on 6.3 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $52.91 on 5.6 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 23 cents, or 6.63 per cent, to $3.24 on 5.5 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $20.92 on 5.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Up 17 cents, or 23.29 per cent, to 90 cents. The chief executive of Corus Entertainment Inc. said the television and radio broadcaster is beginning to see signs of improved advertising demand following a turbulent 2023, but that it’s too early to predict the timeline of a full recovery. The recent Hollywood strikes, which have since been resolved, resulted in revenue declines across all advertising categories during the company’s most recent quarter which ended Nov. 30, CEO Doug Murphy said Friday. Corus reported a first-quarter profit of $32.7 million, up from $31.4 million a year earlier, as its revenue fell 14 per cent. Profit for the quarter amounted to 16 cents per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier.

Canada Nickel Co. (TSX:CNC). Mining. Up 10 cents, or 6.33 per cent, to $1.68. Canada Nickel Co. Inc. said Korean company Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. has agreed to invest US$18.5 million in the company for an 8.7 per cent stake. Samsung SDI makes rechargeable batteries for the technology industry, automobiles, and energy storage systems. Canada Nickel chief executive Mark Selby said it’s critical to form long-term partnerships with companies that understand how crucial its production will be for electric vehicle supply chains across North America and Europe. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

