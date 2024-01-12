New test of water in Mississippi capital negative for E. coli bacteria, city water manager says

By Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 1:26 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The day after Mississippi health officials told residents in the state’s capital that dangerous bacteria could be in their tap water, a new round of test results did not find E. coli in Jackson’s supply, the city’s water manager said Friday.

Ted Henifin, Jackson’s interim water manager, said repeat samples taken from the city’s water system tested negative for E. coli. The new round of results, which were collected from the same locations where state officials reported positive results the day before, show the previous test was a false positive, Henifin said.

At a Thursday news conference, Henifin said state officials refused to validate the lab results before issuing the boil water notice.

“I still do not understand why the Mississippi Department of Health issued the city-wide boil water notice before confirming the initial results,” Henifin said. “The damage to confidence in our water system and economic impact to our area businesses is enormous.”

The Mississippi Department of Health did not immediately respond to an email about the new test results.

State health officials imposed boil-water notices in Jackson and the nearby suburb of Flowood following positive results in both cities Thursday. The bacteria’s presence indicated that the water may have been contaminated with human or animal waste, the department said.

Henifin said it was unlikely that samples from Jackson and Flowood would be contaminated at the same time because the cities’ water systems are not connected.

The boil-water notice is still in effect because officials must obtain clean results from 120 sample locations for two consecutive days.

A federal judge appointed Henifin in November 2022 to oversee reforms to Jackson’s long-troubled water system after infrastructure breakdowns during the late summer of that year caused many city residents to go days and weeks without safe running water.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.

Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is not clear but...

EXCLUSIVE

23m ago

Ajax elementary school evacuated as police investigate threat
Ajax elementary school evacuated as police investigate threat

Police have evacuated an elementary school in Ajax after a threat was received Friday morning. Durham Regional Police initiated a hold and secure at Bolton C. Falby Public School around 11 a.m. after...

47m ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

1h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene following a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near...

updated

6m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is not clear but...

EXCLUSIVE

23m ago

Ajax elementary school evacuated as police investigate threat
Ajax elementary school evacuated as police investigate threat

Police have evacuated an elementary school in Ajax after a threat was received Friday morning. Durham Regional Police initiated a hold and secure at Bolton C. Falby Public School around 11 a.m. after...

47m ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

1h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene following a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near...

updated

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who entered a woman’s room and stole jewellery. The entire thing was caught on cameras. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

18h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

19h ago

2:28
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

58m ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

20h ago

More Videos