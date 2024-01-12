Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover

Provincial police are warning motorists to avoid an area of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway.

The OPP says the tanker truck rolled into a ditch on South Service Road just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police received reports of “vehicles racing prior to this collision taking place.”

Schmidt also said Burlington OPP are investigating reports of a driver that failed to remain at the scene before the collision.

“No reports of serious injuries,” he said in a post on X.

The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW were closed in both directions between Ontario Street and Victoria Avenue but have since reopened. However, the Niagara-bound lanes along that stretch remains closed.

As well, North Service Road and South Service Road are closed from Tufford Road to Victoria Avenue.

“Heavy delays in both directions on the QEW, avoid the area,” Schmidt said.

The OPP say drivers can expect the closures to remain in place for several hours.