Quaker cereals and granola bars recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Quaker Canada is announcing a voluntary recall of more than three dozen types of cereals and granola bars due to possible exposure to salmonella.

The recall includes Harvest Crunch cereals, Chewy granola bars, Dipps granola bars, yogurt granola bars, as well as Cap’n Crunch treat bars.

Both Quaker and Cap’n Crunch brands are owned by parent company PepsiCo.

“This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers,” Quaker Canada said in a statement.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed on the Health Canada website and dispose of them or return them to the location where they were purchased.

The best-before dates on the recalled products range from January 2024 to October 2024.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says to date there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

The U.S. FDA first announced a recall of several Quaker products in December and updated that yesterday to include more products, including Cap’n Crunch.