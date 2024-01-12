Search underway for 3 people missing after avalanche hits Idaho back country

By The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 1:37 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 1:42 am.

MULLAN, Idaho (AP) — A search was underway Thursday night for three people caught in an avalanche in the Idaho back country, authorities said.

The avalanche was recorded near Stevens Peak near the Montana border, authorities said.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said a search and rescue effort was underway with help from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Air Force.

Authorities did not say what the three people were doing in the area, which is several miles southwest of the Lookout Peak ski area and more than 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Missoula, Montana.

The area had been under an avalanche danger warning for several days because of snowfall and blowing winds that have created unstable conditions on high, steep slopes.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center warned that avalanches triggered by human activity “remain likely” on steeper terrain.

The avalanche came a day after the first U.S. avalanche death of the season was reported in California. An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday morning, trapping four people and killing one.

A second avalanche struck the same area near Lake Tahoe on Thursday but there were no reported casualties.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm warning issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

updated

4h ago

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

9h ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

8h ago

Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront
Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Toronto's Harbourfront on Thursday, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Queens Quay West...

5h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm warning issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

updated

4h ago

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

9h ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

8h ago

Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront
Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Toronto's Harbourfront on Thursday, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Queens Quay West...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

8h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

8h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

9h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

14h ago

2:56
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax

As beer and wine will be sold in convenience stores, brewers are calling to speed up a review on Ontario alcohol taxes. Melissa Nakhavoly reports on how local breweries could be forced to close.

More Videos