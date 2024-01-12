Somali president’s son reportedly testifies in Turkey as he is accused of killing motorcyclist

By The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 11:12 am.

ISTANBUL (AP) — The son of Somalia’s president testified at an Istanbul court on Friday about the death of a motorcycle courier in the city, Turkish media reported.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud after a diplomatic car he was driving allegedly hit Yunus Emre Gocer, 38, on a highway in Istanbul on Nov. 30. Gocer died in a hospital six days later, by which time Mohamud had left Turkey.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said last month that he had discussed the case with his Somalian counterpart to arrange Mohamud’s return.

The private Demiroren News Agency reported that the arrest warrant and a travel ban were revoked after Mohamud gave a statement at Caglayan courthouse. He was then released by the court, the agency said.

Mohamud offered no plea, instead repeating the statement he gave immediately after the crash saying the courier was at fault, Demiroren reported.

An indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office calls for a prison sentence of two to six years for “causing death by negligence.” It was unclear when any future hearing would be held.

The death had threatened to sour friendly relations between Turkey and Somalia. Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a prominent opposition politician, accused the government of “being too weak to defend the rights of its own citizens.”

Turkey launched an investigation into officials who conducted the initial crash investigation and reportedly allowed Mohamud to go free.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told The Associated Press last month that his 40-year-old son, who is a doctor, did not flee Turkey and said he had advised him to present himself to court.

“Turkey is a brotherly country,” the president said. “We respect the laws and the justice and the judicial system. As a president of Somalia, I will never allow anybody to violate this country’s judicial system.”

Turkey has built close ties with Somalia since 2011, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — then prime minister — visited the East African nation in a show of support as Somalis suffered from severe drought. Turkey has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

22m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

37m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

0m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

22m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

37m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

0m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

17h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

17h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

18h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

18h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

23h ago

More Videos