Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city’s downtown core.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue and Bloor Street West area just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2023.

It’s alleged that the victim was standing on the bus when they were involved in an altercation with the suspect, who then assaulted them. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result.

Police said the suspect was last seen northbound on Brunswick Avenue.

The man is described as six-foot-one with a medium build and a moustache. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black hooded sweater, a green jacket and a Toronto Raptors toque.