Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

TTC bus assault suspect
Toronto police say a man is wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 12, 2024 9:46 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 9:47 pm.

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city’s downtown core.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue and Bloor Street West area just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2023.

It’s alleged that the victim was standing on the bus when they were involved in an altercation with the suspect, who then assaulted them. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result.

Police said the suspect was last seen northbound on Brunswick Avenue.

The man is described as six-foot-one with a medium build and a moustache. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black hooded sweater, a green jacket and a Toronto Raptors toque.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

updated

2h ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

4h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

4h ago

Woman injured after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton: PRP
Woman injured after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton: PRP

A woman has been rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a police cruiser in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said on Friday. The collision happened in the Central Park...

1h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

updated

2h ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

4h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

4h ago

Woman injured after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton: PRP
Woman injured after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton: PRP

A woman has been rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a police cruiser in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said on Friday. The collision happened in the Central Park...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

3h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

4h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

4h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

5h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

5h ago

More Videos