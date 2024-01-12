Man sexually assaulted victim after being blocked on dating app: Toronto police

One man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a victim who blocked him after meeting the accused through an online dating app.

Toronto police said the accused and victim first spoke through the online app on Dec. 22, 2023, and agreed to meet in person.

The victim brought a friend to the meeting with the accused and, afterwards, blocked the man from further communication.

Police said the suspect then used the alias “Chris” to convince the victim to meet on Christmas day in the Beverley Street and Dundas Street West area in the city’s downtown core.

It’s alleged the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim.

On Friday, the man was identified as 24-year-old Bi Sehi Leandre Olivier Sehi of Toronto. He’s facing three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and one count of forcible confinement.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.