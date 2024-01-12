breaking

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

Pedestrian struck at Yonge and Lawrence
Toronto police were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue on Jan. 12, 2024 after a woman was struck by a vehicle. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 12, 2024 6:19 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 7:24 am.

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Eastbound Lawrence is closed east of Yonge for the investigation.

Top Stories

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

19m ago

Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today
Winter storm warning issued for parts of GTA ahead of snowy blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including parts of the GTA, as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Northern...

updated

19m ago

U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support
U.S., U.K. carry out airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen with Canadian support

OTTAWA — U.S. and British forces, with the support of Canada and other allies, attacked more than a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday.  President Joe Biden says the...

1h ago

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

13h ago

