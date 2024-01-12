Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Eastbound Lawrence is closed east of Yonge for the investigation.