Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

Canada's Bridal Show.
Canada's Bridal Show. Photo credit: https://canadasbridalshow.com/

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 12, 2024 9:49 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 9:55 am.

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend.

The Boat Show

The annual Toronto International Boat Show is back this Friday at The International Centre offering an experience for boaters, water sports enthusiasts and anyone with a passion for being on the water.

There will be exhibitions, interactive demonstrations, expert seminars and even some exclusive deals for those who have their eyes on a watercraft. A Kids Zone will keep the little ones, who can enter for free, entertained while parents walk around the show.

The show is on from Thursday to Sunday and i opened from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available here and costs $20 per adult, with a discounted price for seniors and youth.

Canada’s Bridal Show

If you got engaged over the holiday season, what better way to start the year than Canada’s Bridal Show. Vendors will be there with the latest wedding products and services and a fashion show will showcase the latest gowns, suits, and future trends. Everything you need for your wedding can be found in one place.

Tickets are $20 per person/per day, but children 12 years and under are free. It kicks off on Friday evening at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Greenhouse Festival

The Greenhouse Festival has officially launched for its a ten-day festival at the Tarragon Theatre, home to groundbreaking contemporary plays. The festival offers both a full festival pass and single show performances that are growing vibrant, theatrical ideas and facilitating exchange between artists and audience.

The festival will run Jan. 11 until Jan. 20. Tickets can be purchased here.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Andrew and St. George stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will not be running because of ongoing construction.

The TTC recommends those travelling downtown to use the Yonge Side of Line 1 or take the 510 Spadina streetcar and transfer to a connecting eastbound streetcar route. Extra streetcars will be running in the downtown core.

Regular service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures

  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next seven months.
  • Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Rosedale Valley Road to River Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until early January.
  • Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.
  • Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.
  • Military Trail is closed from Ellesmere Road to Highcastle Road for road rehabilitation and slope stabilization. The project completion date has been delayed until further notice.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

1h ago

Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover
Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover

Provincial police are warning motorists to avoid an area of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The OPP...

updated

20m ago

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

updated

1h ago

Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover
Section of QEW shut down in Beamsville following nearby fuel tanker truck rollover

Provincial police are warning motorists to avoid an area of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway. The OPP...

updated

20m ago

Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest
Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto's northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured. Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

15h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

16h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

16h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

17h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

21h ago

More Videos