Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend.

The Boat Show

The annual Toronto International Boat Show is back this Friday at The International Centre offering an experience for boaters, water sports enthusiasts and anyone with a passion for being on the water.

There will be exhibitions, interactive demonstrations, expert seminars and even some exclusive deals for those who have their eyes on a watercraft. A Kids Zone will keep the little ones, who can enter for free, entertained while parents walk around the show.

The show is on from Thursday to Sunday and i opened from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available here and costs $20 per adult, with a discounted price for seniors and youth.

Canada’s Bridal Show

If you got engaged over the holiday season, what better way to start the year than Canada’s Bridal Show. Vendors will be there with the latest wedding products and services and a fashion show will showcase the latest gowns, suits, and future trends. Everything you need for your wedding can be found in one place.

Tickets are $20 per person/per day, but children 12 years and under are free. It kicks off on Friday evening at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Greenhouse Festival

The Greenhouse Festival has officially launched for its a ten-day festival at the Tarragon Theatre, home to groundbreaking contemporary plays. The festival offers both a full festival pass and single show performances that are growing vibrant, theatrical ideas and facilitating exchange between artists and audience.

The festival will run Jan. 11 until Jan. 20. Tickets can be purchased here.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Andrew and St. George stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will not be running because of ongoing construction.

The TTC recommends those travelling downtown to use the Yonge Side of Line 1 or take the 510 Spadina streetcar and transfer to a connecting eastbound streetcar route. Extra streetcars will be running in the downtown core.

Regular service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures