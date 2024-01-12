West Virginia Senate OKs bill to allow veterans, retired police to provide armed security in schools

West Virginia's newly refinished Capitol dome is shown Friday, Oct.1 4, 2005, in Charleston, W.Va. County education boards in West Virginia could contract with military veterans and retired law enforcement officers to provide armed security at K-12 public schools under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File) AP2005

By Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 11:42 am.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — County education boards in West Virginia could contract with military veterans and retired law enforcement officers to provide armed security at K-12 public schools under a bill passed Friday by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Republican Sen. Eric Tarr of Putnam County said the bill was brought to him by retired military officers concerned about school shootings happening across the country.

Tarr, who chairs Senate Finance, said retired officers told him that “we need people in our schools who are trained to run at a gun at an instant when it’s necessary to protect our children.”

The bill passed unanimously with support from the 34-member body’s three Democrats. Two Republicans were absent and didn’t vote.

The legislation will now be considered by the House of Delegates.

The West Virginia Senate passed a similar bill last year, but it failed to advance in the House. A House committee passed a different bill last year that would allow K-12 teachers, administrators and support personnel with concealed carry permits to carry guns in schools, but it wasn’t taken up again.

This year’s Senate bill would allow county boards of education to contract with an honorably discharged veteran, former state trooper, former deputy sheriff or former federal law enforcement officer. The contractor would not be a school resource officer or considered law enforcement, nor would they have arrest power.

The contractor would need to have a concealed carry permit, pass a preemployment drug screening and have undergone physical, vision and psychiatric examinations. The bill also requires potential contractors to undergo training with the West Virginia State Police and complete a course on firearms and/or lethal use of force.

School boards wouldn’t be permitted to hire a contractor convicted of domestic violence, driving under the influence or child abuse, among other criminal offenses.

Under the bill, any county board of education could contract with as many veterans or retired officers as it deems necessary. Republican Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman of Ohio County called the bill a crucial step toward making state public schools safer.

“Our teachers, our staff and our children deserve to go to school every day knowing that they will come home at night,” she said.

Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

21m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

36m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

0m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

21m ago

Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville
Truck driver injured after fuel tanker rolls over near QEW in Beamsville

A portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville near St. Catharines remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel rolled over near the highway on Friday morning. Provincial police say...

updated

36m ago

Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel...

0m ago

'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility
'It's reprehensible:' Search for thief who stole from resident in senior living facility

A 91-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes of tracking down a suspect who got into her room at an Oakville senior living facility. “I came back from lunch and there was this strange man in my room,”...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

17h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

17h ago

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

18h ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

18h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

23h ago

More Videos