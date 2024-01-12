Western Canada blanketed in bitter cold, extreme weather warnings

A person bundled up walks during some brief snow in Vancouver on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Extreme cold and biting wind has gripped Western Canada and it won't shake loose until at least Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Extreme cold and biting wind has gripped Western Canada and it won’t shake loose until at least Saturday.

Environment Canada cold and Arctic outflow warnings have covered the Canadian map red, from Haida Gwaii to near Hudson Bay.

Forecasters warn the gusting winds can make temperatures feel like -40 or even -55 in some parts.

That means frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Those who do venture outside are being told to watch for symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, or fingers and toes changing colour.

While extreme cold puts everyone at risk, Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm warning issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

updated

5h ago

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

10h ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

10h ago

Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront
Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Toronto's Harbourfront on Thursday, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Queens Quay West...

7h ago

