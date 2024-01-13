A mudslide in Colombia’s west kills at least 18 people and injures dozens others

By The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2024 1:23 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 1:26 am.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A mudslide in western Colombia killed at least 18 people Friday and left dozens injured, officials said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a statement the avalanche covered a highway on a busy municipal road in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibo and Medellin, in western Colombia. At least 35 injured people were taken to different hospitals, it said.

Authorities announced they would start a search operation for missing people potentially still buried under the debris, the statement said.

The risk management unit didn’t specify what could have caused the avalanche, but the Defense Department reported it has been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.

A video posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, apparently showed the moment of the mudslide, when the side of a mountain slid over the highway, covering some cars. The Associated Press couldn’t verify its authenticity.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a “horrible tragedy.”

