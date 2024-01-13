Bernard Descôteaux, former director of Quebec newspaper Le Devoir, dies at 77

By François Vézina, The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2024 7:07 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 7:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Former Le Devoir director Bernard Descôteaux died Saturday at the age of 77 after battling cancer, the Quebec newspaper has announced.

“In turbulent times, Le Devoir was able to count on this quiet force,” the French-language publication said on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Born in the town of Nicolet about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City, Descôteaux studied political science at the Université de Montréal, then politics and economics at the University of Toronto.

He climbed through the ranks of the daily newspaper, working as a reporter, then parliamentary correspondent in Quebec City and Ottawa before becoming editor-in-chief. In 1999, he succeeded Lise Bissonnette as director, a post he held until 2016, when he was succeeded by Brian Myles.

The website of the Ordre national du Québec, which honoured Descôteaux in 2010, notes that under his leadership, Le Devoir posted profits and maintained its circulation “despite a general downward trend” in the industry. The site also notes Le Devoir gained popularity during Descôteaux’s tenure “given its growing influence on decision-makers and public opinion.”

After leaving Le Devoir, he became chairman of the board of the non-profit Centre d’études sur les médias, housed in the Université Laval in Quebec City. He stepped down from the position due to health issues in May.

“We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have benefited for many years from the expertise and advice of this brilliant and generous man,” the organization said in a statement online.

Descôteaux also wrote political columns on the website InfoBref between 2020 and 2022.

He authored several books and penned numerous prefaces, including that of current Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s 2010 book “Des Jeunes et l’Avenir du Québec.”

“I’ve always had the greatest admiration for Bernard Descôteaux,” St-Pierre Plamondon wrote on X. “Calm, thoughtful and very generous with his time, he always spoke with measure, objectivity and accuracy, qualities that are increasingly rare these days. He was both a mentor and an inspiration to me.”

Quebec Premier François Legault was also among those who shared condolences on X, calling the former Le Devoir director a “brilliant and kind man.”

Descôteaux was awarded a medal of honour by Quebec’s National Assembly in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.

François Vézina, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations
3 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations

Toronto police say they have arrested three people and removed them from the Avenue Road bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police initially posted on X just before 4:00 p.m. saying that four arrests had...

44m ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

5h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

12h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

7h ago

