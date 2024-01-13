Bills-Steelers playoff game moved to Monday amid forecast for dangerous winter weather

FILE - The Buffalo Bills logo is displayed opn the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The Bills' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2024 12:38 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 12:42 pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference in suburban Buffalo.

Officials advised residents to stay off the roads starting at nightfall on Saturday, with a driving ban taking effect at 9 p.m. The game will now be played at Highmark Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Monday instead of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Hochul said she started talking with the NFL on Thursday about the possibility of having to reschedule the game.

The Bills are familiar with weather-related schedule changes. In 2022, a lake effect storm led to Buffalo’s home game against Cleveland being moved to Detroit in November. A month later, a massive blizzard forced the Bills to delay their trip home, forcing them to stay overnight in Chicago on Christmas Eve.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press

