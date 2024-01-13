Child dies after apparent fold-out bed incident at Quebec hotel: provincial police

A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer's uniform in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2023. Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old child has died after sustaining injuries apparently due to a fold-out bed at a hotel north of Quebec City Friday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 12:42 pm.

SAINT-GABRIEL-DE-VALCARTIER, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old child has died after sustaining injuries apparently due to a fold-out bed at a hotel outside Quebec City Friday evening.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says police responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. concerning an injured child at the hotel in St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, a town around 23 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital.

St-Pierre says the child was brought to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The provincial police force’s major crimes unit is investigating what happened.

A police forensic team also analyzed the scene.

St-Pierre says investigators are considering all possibilities, but so far it appears the case is not criminal in nature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker
QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville is once again closed to traffic in both directions this morning as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Friday. Provincial...

54m ago

Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations
Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations

There is a significant police presence at a highway overpass at the northern end of the city to prevent the possibility of any protests developing this weekend. Police tell CityNews at least a dozen...

1h ago

Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke
Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke

A 79-year-old man is in custody in connection with several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke. Police say between October 24, 2023, and January 9, 2024, the man approached several women in the areas...

2h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

4h ago

Top Stories

QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker
QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville is once again closed to traffic in both directions this morning as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Friday. Provincial...

54m ago

Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations
Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations

There is a significant police presence at a highway overpass at the northern end of the city to prevent the possibility of any protests developing this weekend. Police tell CityNews at least a dozen...

1h ago

Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke
Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke

A 79-year-old man is in custody in connection with several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke. Police say between October 24, 2023, and January 9, 2024, the man approached several women in the areas...

2h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

16h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

18h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

18h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

18h ago

More Videos