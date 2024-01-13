Child dies after apparent fold-out bed incident at Quebec hotel: provincial police

SAINT-GABRIEL-DE-VALCARTIER, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old child has died after sustaining injuries apparently due to a fold-out bed at a hotel outside Quebec City Friday evening.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says police responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. concerning an injured child at the hotel in St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, a town around 23 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital.

St-Pierre says the child was brought to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The provincial police force’s major crimes unit is investigating what happened.

A police forensic team also analyzed the scene.

St-Pierre says investigators are considering all possibilities, but so far it appears the case is not criminal in nature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press