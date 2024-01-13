Forecasters warn of extreme cold in Prairies and B.C., storms in Ontario, Quebec

Weather warnings cover much of Canada this weekend, from arctic outflows on British Columbia's coast to extreme cold through the Prairies and storms through southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes. A cyclist bikes across an icy hill in Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 4:12 am.

Weather warnings cover much of Canada this weekend, from arctic outflows on British Columbia’s coast to extreme cold through the Prairies and storms through southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Wind chill values in some parts of B.C. and the Prairies have been hovering around -50 and are not expected to let up until late Sunday or Monday.

The cold has already caused traffic chaos and travel delays in some regions and led to at least one emergency rescue.

Winter storm warnings are up for parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, with heavy and blowing snow, followed by rain in southern locations as it warms up.

Forecasters suggest postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. could see strong wind with gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

5h ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

10h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

10h ago

Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus
Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue...

7h ago

