Forecasters warn of extreme cold in Prairies and B.C., storms in Ontario, Quebec

Weather warnings cover much of Canada this weekend, from arctic outflows on British Columbia’s coast to extreme cold through the Prairies and storms through southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Wind chill values in some parts of B.C. and the Prairies have been hovering around -50 and are not expected to let up until late Sunday or Monday.

The cold has already caused traffic chaos and travel delays in some regions and led to at least one emergency rescue.

Winter storm warnings are up for parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, with heavy and blowing snow, followed by rain in southern locations as it warms up.

Forecasters suggest postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. could see strong wind with gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.

