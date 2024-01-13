Hundreds of civilian workers at military bases in Ontario, Quebec going on strike

PSAC workers and supporters picket outside the Canada Revenue Agency office
PSAC workers and supporters picket outside the Canada Revenue Agency office in Sudbury, Ont., on April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2024 10:38 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 11:13 am.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec will go on strike as of Monday. 

The union says employees of Non-Public Funds, a separate agency in the federal public service that supports Canadian Armed Forces members, are seeking fair wages, a national pay grid and better job security. 

It says that workers at Canadian Forces bases in Ottawa, Petawawa, Kingston, Valcartier, Montreal St-Jean and Bagotville plan to hit the picket lines after contract talks broke down. 

The union says Non-Public Funds employees are paid significantly less than workers doing similar jobs in the core federal public service, and they have been without a contract since 2022. 

The workers deliver food, recreation, community and financial planning services to military members and veterans.

The union says it’s seeking an equitable, consistent national pay scale and more benefits for part-time employees, among other improvements. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker
QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville is once again closed to traffic in both directions this morning as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Friday. Provincial...

Happening Now

2h ago

Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke
Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke

A 79-year-old man is in custody in connection with several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke. Police say between October 24, 2023, and January 9, 2024, the man approached several women in the areas...

1h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

2h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

1h ago

Top Stories

QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker
QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville is once again closed to traffic in both directions this morning as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Friday. Provincial...

Happening Now

2h ago

Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke
Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke

A 79-year-old man is in custody in connection with several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke. Police say between October 24, 2023, and January 9, 2024, the man approached several women in the areas...

1h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

2h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

15h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

16h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

17h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

17h ago

More Videos