Man, 79, charged in several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke

A 79-year-old man is in custody in connection with several alleged sexual assaults in Etobicoke.

Police say between October 24, 2023, and January 9, 2024, the man approached several women in the areas of the Queensway, West Mall and Islington Avenue.

In each case, police say he asked the women to help him use a translator app in order to speak with him. As he stood close to the women, he would extend his hand and as they were shaking hands, he would pull them in closer and sexually assault them.

Police have charged Akshata Ahmetaj of Toronto with six counts of sexual assault.