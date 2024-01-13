Mexico is investigating the reported disappearance of 9 Colombian women

By The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2024 5:01 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 5:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials said Saturday they are investigating the reported disappearance of nine Colombian women in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

The women were apparently working as escorts for a gang that retained their passports, and were sent to an event in the Tabasco city of Cardenas but did not return.

Juan Carlos Castillejo, the spokesman for Tabasco state, said a missing person report had been filed Friday, a week after the reported disappearances.

Castillejo wrote in his social media accounts that “there is no more information” on the women, but that state prosecutors would investigate the report.

Castillejo later told the XEVA radio station that the missing persons report had been filed by the Colombian consulate in Mexico. The Colombian embassy and consulate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Imagen Television, which first reported the story, the disappearances were reported by other women working in the same conditions.

One of them said the missing women were being held somewhere because of “problems between the bosses,” apparently referring to the gang, and that they may have been beaten.

Top Stories

4 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations
4 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations

Toronto police say they have arrested four people and removed them from the Avenue Road bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police posted on X just before 4:00 p.m. that the arrests had been made due to Toronto...

1h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

2h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

8h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

4h ago

