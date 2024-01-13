Nigerian group provides hundreds of prosthetic limbs to amputee children thanks to crowdfunding

A prosthetist holds the artificial limb for Princess Igbinosa, 10, who lost her leg following a traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2023. Princess can now walk, thanks to an artificial limb from the IREDE Foundation, a group providing children like her with free prosthetics and helping their families offset the average cost of $2,000 to $3,000. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dan Ikpoyi And Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2024 12:10 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 12:12 am.

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The accident that broke 10-year-old Princess Igbinosa’s right leg could have crushed her dreams of becoming a model in a country where not many can afford prosthetics to cope with life and fight social stigma.

“It was heartbreaking when they told us they had to amputate it (the leg),” her mother, Esther Igbinosa, said of Princess’s experience in 2020. “During the first few months of her amputation … I just wake up and start crying. I was like, how is she going to cope with life with an amputated leg?”

But Princess can now walk and her dreams are alive again, thanks to an artificial leg that matches the tone of her skin. The prosthesis came from the IREDE Foundation, a Nigerian group that provides children like her with free artificial limbs that normally cost $2,000 to $3,000.

“My dream is to become a model,” Princess said. “When the accident happened, I thought I couldn’t become a model. But now that I have two legs, I can become whatever I want — model, doctor, whatever.”

Founded in 2012 in Nigeria’s economic hub of Lagos, IREDE has provided more than 500 artificial limbs at no cost in addition to psychosocial support to children like Princess, said its executive director, Crystal Chigbu. She said the group gets up to 70% of its funding from crowdsourcing.

Chigbu said her inspiration to start the foundation came from her daughter’s experience with being born with limb deformity.

The child amputees the foundation has helped can “do things that they would never have imagined that they would do,” said Chigbu.

While there is no verifiable data on how many Nigerians are living with amputated limbs, IREDE is one of several groups providing such services amid a great need.

It is a huge source of relief in Nigeria where people with disabilities struggle with stigma and limb replacements make them more accepted in their communities, said Dr. Olasode Isreal-Akinmokun, an orthopedic surgeon.

“We have limbs that function almost as perfectly as the limbs that have been lost,” he said.

In addition to providing artificial limbs to children, Chigbu said, IREDE is also educating people about limb loss to deter stigma and it encourages support groups among parents of affected children.

“We come from a culture of people just saying (that) when you have a disability it is either taboo or people just look down on you. We are ensuring that whether it is in the school or even when they find themselves in the workplace as they grow, that people accept them and know that they have their abilities,” she said.

___

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria.

Dan Ikpoyi And Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

37m ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

5h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

5h ago

Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus
Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

37m ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

5h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

EXCLUSIVE

5h ago

Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus
Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

4h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

6h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

6h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

6h ago

More Videos