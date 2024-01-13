QEW in Beamsville set to close for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker

A fuel tanker truck rolled into a ditch on South Service Road near the QEW in Beamsville on Jan. 12, 2024.
A fuel tanker truck rolled into a ditch on South Service Road near the QEW in Beamsville on Jan. 12, 2024. Photo: David Zura/CityNews.

By John Marchesan

Posted January 13, 2024 8:04 am.

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville will once again be closed to traffic in both directions as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Friday.

Provincial police say the highway along with the North and South Service Road will be closed for at least two hours between Ontario Street and Vineland as holes are drilled into the fuel container of the truck in order to remove the remainder of its contents.

“Because of the hazards of potential spark and static electricity, we can’t have traffic within 100 metres and unfortunately it’s right next to the highway,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police say aggressive driving by one motorist led to the crash between the tanker, which was carrying more than 50,000 litres of fuel, and another vehicle.

“A third vehicle … driving aggressively that cut off a passenger vehicle sending it into the tractor-trailer and then ending up here in the ditch,” said Schmidt.

Investigators have released a photo of a black, two-door Mercedes which fled the scene of the crash.

