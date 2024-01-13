Republicans push back on Biden plan to axe federal funds for anti-abortion counseling centers

FILE - An Anti-abortion supporter holds a sign at the California Republican Party Convention in Anaheim, Calif., Sept. 30, 2023. In a new twist to the abortion debate, congressional Republicans are trying to block a Biden administration spending rule that they say will cut off millions of dollars to anti-abortion counseling centers. The rule would prohibit states from sending federal funds earmarked for needy Americans to so-called "crisis pregnancy centers," which counsel against abortions.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2024 12:33 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 12:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a new twist to the fight over abortion access, congressional Republicans are trying to block a Biden administration spending rule that they say will cut off millions of dollars to anti-abortion counseling centers.

The rule would prohibit states from sending federal funds earmarked for needy Americans to so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” which counsel against abortions. At stake are millions of dollars in federal funds that currently flow to the organizations through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, a block grant program created in 1996 to give cash assistance to poor children and prevent out-of-wedlock pregnancies.

“Programs that only or primarily provide pregnancy counseling to women only after they become pregnant likely do not meet the … standard,” the Health and Human Services agency said in its rule proposal released late last year.

More than 7,000 comments have been submitted on the proposed rule, which includes a series of restrictions on how states would be able to spend TANF monies.

The proposal limiting funds for anti-abortion counseling centers is the Biden administration’s latest attempt to introduce federal policies that expand abortion access. Conservative states, meanwhile, have severely restricted the care since the U.S. Supreme Court stripped women of their federal right to an abortion in 2022.

Congressional Republicans this week introduced legislation that would block the Health and Human Services Agency from restricting the funds from the centers. The bill has no chance of becoming law this year.

“Pregnancy centers are an important and vital alternative for expectant mothers,” Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois said Thursday during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing to mark up the legislation.

The anti-abortion counseling centers have become an increasingly popular way for conservatives to sermonize against abortions, with an Associated Press investigation last year finding that states have been sending more and more money to the programs over the last decade. More than a dozen states have given the centers roughly $500 million in taxpayer dollars since 2010. Last year, Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor cut funding for all centers from the state budget.

The centers’ mission is controversial not only because workers often advise pregnant patients against seeking an abortion, but, critics say, the organizations can provide some misleading information about abortion and contraception, like suggesting that abortion can cause breast cancer. Most centers are religiously affiliated and not licensed healthcare facilities. They typically offer pregnancy tests and some offer limited medical services such as ultrasounds.

The Human Coalition, an anti-abortion organization that has locations in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas, estimates it would lose millions of dollars in funds, said Chelsey Youman, the group’s national director of public policy. Plans to expand to Louisiana and Indiana could be put on hold if the rule goes through, she added.

Youman argues that her organization helps connect women to social services, like Medicaid, while persuading them to continue with their pregnancy.

“The work we do is truly compassionate and loving care for women who are facing sometimes the most difficult moment of their life,” Youman said.

HHS is suggesting several tweaks that would change how states can use the $16.5 billion in block grants intended for the nation’s neediest families. The proposal comes on the heels of a high-profile corruption scandal in Mississippi, where $77 million in TANF funds were squandered over several years.

The restrictions would limit how much of the money ends up benefitting middle- and high-income earners, with the agency saying that the percentage of impoverished families who get cash assistance has dropped from nearly 70% in 1996 to just over 21% in 2020. The plan would restrict how states use the money for college scholarships and child care, for example.

Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

2h ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

7h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

7h ago

Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus
Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue...

4h ago

Top Stories

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday
Winter storm warning issued for Toronto with 10 to 25 cm of snow possible by Saturday

Winter storm warnings are in place for Toronto and across most of southern Ontario as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in time for the weekend. Toronto and much...

2h ago

Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?
Canada moved to seize Russian plane at Toronto Pearson airport in June, so why is it still there?

The Antonov 124 airplane owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines has been parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport since Feb. 27, 2022.

7h ago

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is unclear, but...

7h ago

Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus
Man wanted for assault that seriously injured victim on TTC bus

Toronto police are hoping to identify a man wanted in the alleged assault of a victim aboard a TTC bus in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for an assault in the Brunswick Avenue...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

6h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

7h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

8h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

8h ago

More Videos