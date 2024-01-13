Two Navy SEALs are missing after Thursday night mission off coast of Somalia

Map shows the Kenya-Somalia coastline and disputed area.

By Lolita C. Baldor And Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2024 1:35 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 2:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. Navy SEALs are missing after conducting a nighttime boarding mission Thursday off the coast of Somalia, according to three U.S. officials.

The SEALs were on an interdiction mission, climbing up a vessel when one got knocked off by high waves. Under their protocol, when one SEAL is overtaken the next jumps in after them.

Both SEALs are still missing. A search and rescue mission is underway and the waters in the Gulf of Aden, where they were operating, are warm, two of the U.S. officials said.

The U.S. Navy has conducted regular interdiction missions, where they have intercepted weapons on ships that were bound for Houthi-controlled Yemen.

The mission was not related to Operation Prosperity Guardian, the ongoing U.S. and international mission to provide protection to commercial vessels in the Red Sea, or the retaliatory strikes that the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted in Yemen over the past two days, the official said Saturday. It was also not related to the seizure of the oil tanker St. Nikolas by Iran, a third U.S. official said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not yet been made public.

Besides the defense of ships from launched drones and missiles shot from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the U.S. military has also come to the aid of commercial ships that have been the targets of piracy.

In a statement Saturday, U.S. Central Command said that search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors. The command said it would not release additional information on the Thursday night incident until the personnel recovery mission is complete.

The sailors were forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions.

Lolita C. Baldor And Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations
Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations

There is a significant police presence at a highway overpass at the northern end of the city to prevent the possibility of any protests developing this weekend. Police tell CityNews at least a dozen...

2h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

updated

1h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

5h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

1h ago

