4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix

By The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 6:08 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 6:12 pm.

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.

Eloy police said the crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in a rural desert area about 60 miles (97 km) south of Phoenix.

The victims’ names are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

6h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

5h ago

Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as war reaches 100-day mark
Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as war reaches 100-day mark

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a home in northern Israel on Sunday, killing two civilians and renewing concerns about the risk of a second front erupting in the Israel-Hamas war. The deadly...

2h ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

6h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

5h ago

Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as war reaches 100-day mark
Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as war reaches 100-day mark

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a home in northern Israel on Sunday, killing two civilians and renewing concerns about the risk of a second front erupting in the Israel-Hamas war. The deadly...

2h ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos