A Japanese domestic flight returns to airport with crack on a cockpit window. No injuries reported.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) airplanes are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo on March 31, 2022. An All Nippon Airways domestic flight turned back to Japan’s northern airport of Sapporo on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, after a crack was found on the cockpit window, according to the airline and media reports. (Kyodo News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 2:48 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 3:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — An All Nippon Airways domestic flight turned back to Japan’s northern airport of Sapporo after a crack was found on the cockpit window, according to the airline and media reports.

ANA Flight 1182 was en route to Toyama airport in central Japan on Saturday but had to return to the New Chitose airport for repairs, the airline said. There were no reports of injuries among the 65 people on board.

The crack was found on one of the cockpit windows and the cause is under investigation, according to local media reports.

The plane involved is a Boeing 737-800 — a different model from the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet that is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

A plug covering a spot left for an emergency door tore off an Alaska Airlines plane as it flew 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) above Oregon on Jan. 5, leaving a hole in the plane.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

3 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations
3 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations

Toronto police say they have arrested three people and removed them from the Avenue Road bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police initially posted on X just before 4:00 p.m. saying that four arrests had...

7h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

13h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

19h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

14h ago

