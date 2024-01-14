Authorities say 4 people found dead in another suspected drowning of migrants off northern France.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 4:56 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 5:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — Four people were found dead overnight in another suspected drowning of migrants trying to cross the dangerous English Channel from northern France, authorities said Sunday.

Another person rescued in critical condition is being treated in a hospital in the French coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, according to the French maritime authorities for the English Channel and the North Sea.

The maritime prefecture said the drama happened in the early hours of Sunday near Wimereux, a coastal village north of Boulogne, and that people appeared to have been trying to reach a boat off the beach there.

It said it had no immediate details about those who died.

Drownings, sinkings and other sometimes deadly incidents, often aboard crowded and flimsy boats, are frequent on migrant routes across the busy waterway that separates northern France and Britain.

