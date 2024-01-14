Explosive device kills 5 Pakistani soldiers in country’s southwest

By The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 5:47 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 5:56 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An explosive device has killed five Pakistani soldiers in the country’s southwest, the army said. It’s the fifth deadly attack on police and troops this year already, and comes weeks before the country holds parliamentary elections.

The troops died during an operation on Saturday in Kech District, Baluchistan province, when suspected militants detonated the improvised device on the security forces’ vehicle.

The ensuing gunfight killed three “terrorists,” the army said. A clean-up operation was carried out to eliminate any other militants found in the area, it added.

The soldiers were aged between 23 and 25. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Baluchistan, the army said.

The chief minister of Baluchistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, expressed his regret about the soldiers’ deaths.

Some senators are calling for a delay to the elections, scheduled for Feb. 8, citing security challenges.

Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has been the scene of an insurgency by nationalists for more than two decades. They initially wanted a share of the province’s resources, but later initiated an insurgency for independence.

Separately, in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said security forces killed four suspected militants in operations on Saturday.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain men.

The army alleged they were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as extortion and targeted killings of civilians.

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

22h ago

How to survive Blue Monday this year
How to survive Blue Monday this year

Some say it may be the most depressing day of the year, but Blue Monday falls this year on January 15. While there's no science backing up that it's the most depressing day of the year, most experts...

10h ago

3 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations
3 arrests made at Avenue Road bridge demonstrations

Toronto police say they have arrested three people and removed them from the Avenue Road bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police initially posted on X just before 4:00 p.m. saying that four arrests had...

10h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

16h ago

